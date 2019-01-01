Democrasoft Hldgs (OTC:DEMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$40.3K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Democrasoft Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Democrasoft Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Democrasoft Hldgs (OTCEM:DEMO) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Democrasoft Hldgs
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Democrasoft Hldgs (OTCEM:DEMO)?
There are no earnings for Democrasoft Hldgs
What were Democrasoft Hldgs’s (OTCEM:DEMO) revenues?
There are no earnings for Democrasoft Hldgs
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.