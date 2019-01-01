QQQ
Delta Galil Industries Ltd designs and manufactures undergarments, socks, children's wear, leisurewear, and activewear. The company is engaged in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel, socks, children's wear, leisurewear, and activewear, as well as in the development, design, marketing, distribution, and sale of branded products in the jeans and over wear clothing and ancillary products for women, in five business segments- Delta USA; Global Division Upper Market; Delta European Brands; Delta Premium Brands and Delta Israel.

Analyst Ratings

Delta Galil Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta Galil Industries (OTCPK: DELTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delta Galil Industries's (DELTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delta Galil Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delta Galil Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta Galil Industries (DELTF)?

A

The stock price for Delta Galil Industries (OTCPK: DELTF) is $47.7 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 19:44:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 24, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2015.

Q

When is Delta Galil Industries (OTCPK:DELTF) reporting earnings?

A

Delta Galil Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Galil Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) operate in?

A

Delta Galil Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.