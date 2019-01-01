Delta Galil Industries Ltd designs and manufactures undergarments, socks, children's wear, leisurewear, and activewear. The company is engaged in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel, socks, children's wear, leisurewear, and activewear, as well as in the development, design, marketing, distribution, and sale of branded products in the jeans and over wear clothing and ancillary products for women, in five business segments- Delta USA; Global Division Upper Market; Delta European Brands; Delta Premium Brands and Delta Israel.