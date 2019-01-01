ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Delta Galil Industries
(OTCPK:DELTF)
56.00
00
At close: May 11
42.5717
-13.4283[-23.98%]
After Hours: 3:43AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low42.57 - 74.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 25.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E12.76
50d Avg. Price65.2
Div / Yield0.94/1.68%
Payout Ratio22.71
EPS0.69
Total Float-

Delta Galil Industries (OTC:DELTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Delta Galil Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$483.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Delta Galil Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Delta Galil Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Delta Galil Industries (OTCPK:DELTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Delta Galil Industries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Delta Galil Industries (OTCPK:DELTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Delta Galil Industries

Q
What were Delta Galil Industries’s (OTCPK:DELTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Delta Galil Industries

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.