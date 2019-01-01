QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.8 - 41.95
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5.5
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S is an offshore drilling services company. The firm's operating segments include the North Sea Jack-up rigs segment and the International Floaters segment. It generates a majority of its revenue from the North Sea segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the Americas, Africa, Asia, the North Sea, and the Rest of the world.

Drilling Company of 1972 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Drilling Company of 1972 (DDRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Drilling Company of 1972 (OTCEM: DDRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Drilling Company of 1972's (DDRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Drilling Company of 1972.

Q

What is the target price for Drilling Company of 1972 (DDRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Drilling Company of 1972

Q

Current Stock Price for Drilling Company of 1972 (DDRLF)?

A

The stock price for Drilling Company of 1972 (OTCEM: DDRLF) is $35.8 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 14:45:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Drilling Company of 1972 (DDRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drilling Company of 1972.

Q

When is Drilling Company of 1972 (OTCEM:DDRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Drilling Company of 1972 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Drilling Company of 1972 (DDRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Drilling Company of 1972.

Q

What sector and industry does Drilling Company of 1972 (DDRLF) operate in?

A

Drilling Company of 1972 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.