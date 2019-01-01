ñol

Drilling Company of 1972
(OTCEM:DDRLF)
35.80
00
At close: Nov 3
22.7894
-13.0106[-36.34%]
After Hours: 5:12AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.8 - 38.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 41.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS5.5
Total Float-

Drilling Company of 1972 (OTC:DDRLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Drilling Company of 1972 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$321M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Drilling Company of 1972 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Drilling Company of 1972 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Drilling Company of 1972 (OTCEM:DDRLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Drilling Company of 1972

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Drilling Company of 1972 (OTCEM:DDRLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Drilling Company of 1972

Q
What were Drilling Company of 1972’s (OTCEM:DDRLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Drilling Company of 1972

