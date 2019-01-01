QQQ
Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions. It recruits employees for various positions that include Board Services, Human Resources, Information Security, Legal, Marketing, Supply Chain Management for Consumer/Retail, Financial Services, Education, Not-for-profit & Government, Industrial, Insurance, Healthcare, Media, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology. The company's operations are spread across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Caldwell Partners Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caldwell Partners Intl (CWLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caldwell Partners Intl (OTCQX: CWLPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caldwell Partners Intl's (CWLPF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Caldwell Partners Intl (CWLPF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Caldwell Partners Intl (CWLPF)?

A

The stock price for Caldwell Partners Intl (OTCQX: CWLPF) is $1.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:08:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caldwell Partners Intl (CWLPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2015.

Q

When is Caldwell Partners Intl (OTCQX:CWLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Caldwell Partners Intl (CWLPF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Caldwell Partners Intl (CWLPF) operate in?

A

Caldwell Partners Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.