Cavitation Technologies Inc develops, patents, and commercializes the proprietary technology for large-scale liquid processing applications. The firm has commercialized its proprietary technology for refining vegetable oils by providing domestic and foreign refining facilities with a firm's Nano Neutralization technology and cavitation systems comprising the Nano Reactor. Its technologies can be applied to several other fluid-processing industries that will benefit from increased yields, lowered processing costs, and improved quality. It has filed patent applications related to edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage processing and enhancement, and petroleum upgrading. Its component comprises of Nano Reactor and LPN.