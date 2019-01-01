QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
220.8K/169.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
220.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 2:40PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Cavitation Technologies Inc develops, patents, and commercializes the proprietary technology for large-scale liquid processing applications. The firm has commercialized its proprietary technology for refining vegetable oils by providing domestic and foreign refining facilities with a firm's Nano Neutralization technology and cavitation systems comprising the Nano Reactor. Its technologies can be applied to several other fluid-processing industries that will benefit from increased yields, lowered processing costs, and improved quality. It has filed patent applications related to edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage processing and enhancement, and petroleum upgrading. Its component comprises of Nano Reactor and LPN.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cavitation Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB: CVAT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cavitation Technologies's (CVAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cavitation Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cavitation Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)?

A

The stock price for Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB: CVAT) is $0.05595 last updated Today at 4:55:49 PM.

Q

Does Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cavitation Technologies.

Q

When is Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB:CVAT) reporting earnings?

A

Cavitation Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cavitation Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) operate in?

A

Cavitation Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.