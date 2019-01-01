QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.65 - 7.9
Vol / Avg.
3K/28.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 10.66
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.89
P/E
164.58
EPS
0.02
Shares
214.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 9:09AM
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face. It has two reportable segments: the United States and Canada. The majority of its revenue is generated from product sales in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Converge Tech Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Converge Tech Solns (CTSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Converge Tech Solns (OTCQX: CTSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Converge Tech Solns's (CTSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Converge Tech Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Converge Tech Solns (CTSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Converge Tech Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Converge Tech Solns (CTSDF)?

A

The stock price for Converge Tech Solns (OTCQX: CTSDF) is $7.7 last updated Today at 4:33:20 PM.

Q

Does Converge Tech Solns (CTSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Converge Tech Solns.

Q

When is Converge Tech Solns (OTCQX:CTSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Converge Tech Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Converge Tech Solns (CTSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Converge Tech Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Converge Tech Solns (CTSDF) operate in?

A

Converge Tech Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.