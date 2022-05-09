Converge Unveils New Services Product For IBM Guardium Insights

by

launched a new services product for IBM Guardium Insights. Converge Enterprise Cloud for IBM Guardium Insights (CECIGI) is a cloud-agnostic, hosted, and managed solution for data security and compliance. The new offering is featured and available in the IBM product catalog.

CECIGI allows clients to begin operations quickly, automate data compliance and security value, manage risk more effectively, and transition from standard monitoring to active threat detection.

Greg Berard, President of Converge, said, "Combining this business momentum with our dedicated data security team and our successful partnership with IBM, the offering of CECIGI strategically advances our mission to help companies modernize their security programs."

Price Action: CTS shares are trading lower by 6.35% at C$7.60 on TSX, and CTSDF is lower by 6.84% at $5.86 on the last check Monday.

