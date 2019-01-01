QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Circassia Group PLC is a biotechnology company that develops a range of therapies for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and allergy. The company has a single operating segment: NIOX. The NIOX segment relates to the portfolio of products used to improve asthma diagnosis and management by measuring fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO). Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in EU, Asia Pacific and Rest of world.

Circassia Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Circassia Group (CSSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Circassia Group (OTCGM: CSSPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Circassia Group's (CSSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Circassia Group.

Q

What is the target price for Circassia Group (CSSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Circassia Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Circassia Group (CSSPF)?

A

The stock price for Circassia Group (OTCGM: CSSPF) is $0.48 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:29:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Circassia Group (CSSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Circassia Group.

Q

When is Circassia Group (OTCGM:CSSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Circassia Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Circassia Group (CSSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Circassia Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Circassia Group (CSSPF) operate in?

A

Circassia Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.