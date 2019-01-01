China Railway Group Ltd is a construction conglomerate company. The company's operating segment includes Infrastructure construction; Survey, design and consulting services; Engineering equipment and component manufacturing; Property development, and Other businesses. It generates maximum revenue from the Infrastructure construction segment. The Infrastructure construction segment includes construction of railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways (including subways and light railways), buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.