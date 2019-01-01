QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.03/4.64%
52 Wk
0.22 - 1
Mkt Cap
14.7B
Payout Ratio
17.96
Open
-
P/E
3.79
EPS
0.28
Shares
24.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Railway Group Ltd is a construction conglomerate company. The company's operating segment includes Infrastructure construction; Survey, design and consulting services; Engineering equipment and component manufacturing; Property development, and Other businesses. It generates maximum revenue from the Infrastructure construction segment. The Infrastructure construction segment includes construction of railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways (including subways and light railways), buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Railway Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Railway Group (CRWOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Railway Group (OTCPK: CRWOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Railway Group's (CRWOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Railway Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Railway Group (CRWOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Railway Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Railway Group (CRWOF)?

A

The stock price for China Railway Group (OTCPK: CRWOF) is $0.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:37:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Railway Group (CRWOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Railway Group.

Q

When is China Railway Group (OTCPK:CRWOF) reporting earnings?

A

China Railway Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Railway Group (CRWOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Railway Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Railway Group (CRWOF) operate in?

A

China Railway Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.