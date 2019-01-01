QQQ
Range
0.42 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/66.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.87
Mkt Cap
48.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
103.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Corsa Coal Corp is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Its core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets. Its segments are Northern Appalachia (NAPP) and the company's corporate office. NAPP is a distinct operating segment based on its metallurgical coal operations and location in the U.S. along the Northern Appalachia coal belt. The company's corporate office provides support and manages the mining investments.

Corsa Coal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corsa Coal (CRSXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corsa Coal (OTCQX: CRSXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corsa Coal's (CRSXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corsa Coal.

Q

What is the target price for Corsa Coal (CRSXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corsa Coal

Q

Current Stock Price for Corsa Coal (CRSXF)?

A

The stock price for Corsa Coal (OTCQX: CRSXF) is $0.47 last updated Today at 3:52:15 PM.

Q

Does Corsa Coal (CRSXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corsa Coal.

Q

When is Corsa Coal (OTCQX:CRSXF) reporting earnings?

A

Corsa Coal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corsa Coal (CRSXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corsa Coal.

Q

What sector and industry does Corsa Coal (CRSXF) operate in?

A

Corsa Coal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.