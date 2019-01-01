Corsa Coal Corp is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Its core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets. Its segments are Northern Appalachia (NAPP) and the company's corporate office. NAPP is a distinct operating segment based on its metallurgical coal operations and location in the U.S. along the Northern Appalachia coal belt. The company's corporate office provides support and manages the mining investments.