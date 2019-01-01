QQQ
Crest Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru. The operating segment of the company is the Exploration of the Mineral Properties. Some of the property of the company are Red Metal Ridge, Split Dome Copper, Chala Copper property and many more.

Crest Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crest Resources (CRSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crest Resources (OTCPK: CRSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crest Resources's (CRSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crest Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Crest Resources (CRSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crest Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Crest Resources (CRSTF)?

A

The stock price for Crest Resources (OTCPK: CRSTF) is $0.05521 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crest Resources (CRSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crest Resources.

Q

When is Crest Resources (OTCPK:CRSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Crest Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crest Resources (CRSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crest Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Crest Resources (CRSTF) operate in?

A

Crest Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.