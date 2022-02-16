Crest Announces Appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Auditor

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - February 16, 2022 - Crest Resources Inc. CRES CRES CRSTF ("Crest" or the "Company") announces that, effective February 15, 2022, MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants have been appointed as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company. MNP LLP replaces Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditor.
About Crest Resources Inc.
The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru and the investment in mineral exploration companies and related mining technologies of merit. The Company's Canadian assets include various land and corporate ownership positions within the Exploits Subzone, the newest emerging district-scale gold exploration and mining district in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, mineral recovery systems with 3RC/Ecomine/Gemina Labs, copper and gold exploration in the Toodoggone with Volatus Capital and vanadium in Queensland Australia.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Christopher Huggins
President and COO
Crest Resources Inc.
Telephone: 778-819-2709
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.