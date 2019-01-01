Crawford United Corp is engaged in the business of healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking, and petrochemical. The company operates through following segments namely Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components for customers in the aerospace industry. It's Commercial Air Handling segment design, manufacture and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Industrial Hose segment includes the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses and the distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses; and Test and Measurement segment. It derives maximum revenue from the Commercial Air Handling segment. It has a presence in the US, Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, Poland, and other countries.