QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24 - 35.7
Mkt Cap
97.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.51
EPS
0.35
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Crawford United Corp is engaged in the business of healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking, and petrochemical. The company operates through following segments namely Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components for customers in the aerospace industry. It's Commercial Air Handling segment design, manufacture and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Industrial Hose segment includes the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses and the distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses; and Test and Measurement segment. It derives maximum revenue from the Commercial Air Handling segment. It has a presence in the US, Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, Poland, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Crawford United Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crawford United (CRAWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crawford United (OTCPK: CRAWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crawford United's (CRAWA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crawford United.

Q

What is the target price for Crawford United (CRAWA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crawford United

Q

Current Stock Price for Crawford United (CRAWA)?

A

The stock price for Crawford United (OTCPK: CRAWA) is $28.52 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:55:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crawford United (CRAWA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crawford United.

Q

When is Crawford United (OTCPK:CRAWA) reporting earnings?

A

Crawford United does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crawford United (CRAWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crawford United.

Q

What sector and industry does Crawford United (CRAWA) operate in?

A

Crawford United is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.