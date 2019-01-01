Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance. The media segment includes cinema media and digital place-based media operations. The amusement and leisure reporting segment manages the operation and distribution of gaming and vending equipment. Formerly housed in the amusement and leisure segment, the location-based entertainment business derives revenue from entertainment restaurant chains like The Rec Room and Playdium. The film entertainment and content segment generates most of its revenue from audiences located entirely in Canada.