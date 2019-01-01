QQQ
Range
22.77 - 23.13
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/186.9K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.10%
52 Wk
21.59 - 36.87
Mkt Cap
30.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 8:32AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Cellnex owns and operates almost 100,000 wireless towers in Europe, resulting from continued M&A activity since its IPO in 2015. It has acquired towers from several European mobile network operator, including Telefonica, Iliad, CK Hutchison, Bouygues, and Altice. Cellnex is present in more than 10 European countries as of December 2021, including France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the U.K., Switzerland, and Portugal. Cellnex's strategy is to acquire portfolios from MNOs and lease the towers back to them through long-term contracts, which provide high cash flow visibility and inflation protection.

Cellnex Telecom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK: CLLNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cellnex Telecom's (CLLNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cellnex Telecom.

Q

What is the target price for Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cellnex Telecom

Q

Current Stock Price for Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY)?

A

The stock price for Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK: CLLNY) is $22.79 last updated Today at 2:41:22 PM.

Q

Does Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cellnex Telecom.

Q

When is Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK:CLLNY) reporting earnings?

A

Cellnex Telecom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cellnex Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) operate in?

A

Cellnex Telecom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.