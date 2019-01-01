QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
24M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Concrete Leveling Systems Inc is a United States-based company operating in two divisions. The concrete leveling division of the business fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry. The gaming and hospitality division of the business focuses on casino gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and leisure time industries, and will pursue opportunities in the tribal and commercial casino gaming industries, both in California and Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Concrete Leveling Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCPK: CLEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concrete Leveling Systems's (CLEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concrete Leveling Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concrete Leveling Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)?

A

The stock price for Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCPK: CLEV) is $1.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concrete Leveling Systems.

Q

When is Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCPK:CLEV) reporting earnings?

A

Concrete Leveling Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concrete Leveling Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV) operate in?

A

Concrete Leveling Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.