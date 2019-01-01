QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd is a financial holding company that primarily serves the Taiwan market. The scope of its business is limited by operation of law to the investment and management of financial services enterprises. The company is a hub for financial services primarily in insurance and banking, and secondarily in asset management. Cathay Financial Holding emphasizes cross-selling and information technology integration in its business model. Most of its insurance business, which constitutes approximately half of the company's revenue mix, is related to life insurance. Its banking business, which makes up nearly the other half of its business, is mostly related to consumer and corporate banking.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target