Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd is a financial holding company that primarily serves the Taiwan market. The scope of its business is limited by operation of law to the investment and management of financial services enterprises. The company is a hub for financial services primarily in insurance and banking, and secondarily in asset management. Cathay Financial Holding emphasizes cross-selling and information technology integration in its business model. Most of its insurance business, which constitutes approximately half of the company's revenue mix, is related to life insurance. Its banking business, which makes up nearly the other half of its business, is mostly related to consumer and corporate banking.