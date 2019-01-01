QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
Chiyoda offers engineering, procurement, and construction, or EPC, services to the energy and chemical industries. The Japanese firm is involved in two main areas of activity: energy and environment. Its energy segment involves constructing liquefied natural gas plants and other gas-related facilities. Chiyoda also provides EPC, operation, expansion, and improvement services to petrochemical and metal firms through this business. The environment segment includes EPC work on pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as preservation technology offerings like air pollution control and wastewater treatment. Chiyoda uses artificial intelligence technology to optimize plant operations in their digital transformation business. It earns the majority of its total revenue overseas.

