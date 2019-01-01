ñol

Chesapeake Granite Wash
(OTC:CHKR)
1.29
0.726[128.72%]
At close: May 27
1.35
0.0600[4.65%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 1.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 46.8M
Vol / Avg.34.6K / 102.4K
Mkt Cap60.3M
P/E6.44
50d Avg. Price1.28
Div / Yield0.21/16.09%
Payout Ratio100
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC:CHKR), Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Chesapeake Granite Wash generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

15.9%

Annual Dividend

$0.216

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Chesapeake Granite Wash Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chesapeake Granite Wash. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Chesapeake Granite Wash ($CHKR) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC:CHKR)?
A

Chesapeake Granite Wash has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

