Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC:CHKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash
Chesapeake Granite Wash Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 30, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting CHKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 708.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Chesapeake Granite Wash downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chesapeake Granite Wash, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chesapeake Granite Wash was filed on October 30, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 30, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $13.00 to $11.00. The current price Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) is trading at is $1.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
