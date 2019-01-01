ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited
(OTCPK:CGRIF)
28.7622
0.8022[2.87%]
At close: May 27
31.87
3.1078[10.81%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (OTC:CGRIF), Dividends

CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGRIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited.

Q
What date did I need to own CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGRIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited.

Q
How much per share is the next CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGRIF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGRIF) will be on December 19, 2006 and will be $1.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (OTCPK:CGRIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited.

Browse dividends on all stocks.