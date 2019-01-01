CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited (OTC:CGRIF), Dividends

CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CANADIAN GENL INVTS LTD by Canadian General Investments, Limited generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.