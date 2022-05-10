Cargojet Names Scott Calver As Finance Chief

- Cargojet Inc CJT CGJTF announced the appointment of Scott Calver as its new Chief Financial Officer.
- Calver most recently served as the CFO of Trimac Transportation. Before Trimac, Calver served as Vice President, Finance for ICS Courier from 2004 to 2008.
- Cargojet provides air cargo services to all major cities across North America. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 32 cargo aircraft.
- Also read: What's Going On With Cargojet Shares Today.
- Price Action: CJT shares are trading lower by 0.47% at C$149.34 on TSX, and CGJTF is lower by 1.63% at $114.17 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsSmall CapManagement