Cargojet Names Scott Calver As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 3:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Cargojet Inc CJT CGJTF announced the appointment of Scott Calver as its new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Calver most recently served as the CFO of Trimac Transportation. Before Trimac, Calver served as Vice President, Finance for ICS Courier from 2004 to 2008.
  • Cargojet provides air cargo services to all major cities across North America. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 32 cargo aircraft. 
  • Also read: What's Going On With Cargojet Shares Today.
  • Price Action: CJT shares are trading lower by 0.47% at C$149.34 on TSX, and CGJTF is lower by 1.63% at $114.17 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsSmall CapManagement