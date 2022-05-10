Cargojet Names Scott Calver As Finance Chief

by

Cargojet Inc CJT CGJTF announced the appointment of Scott Calver as its new Chief Financial Officer.

announced the appointment of Scott Calver as its new Chief Financial Officer. Calver most recently served as the CFO of Trimac Transportation. Before Trimac, Calver served as Vice President, Finance for ICS Courier from 2004 to 2008.

Cargojet provides air cargo services to all major cities across North America. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 32 cargo aircraft.

Price Action: CJT shares are trading lower by 0.47% at C$149.34 on TSX, and CGJTF is lower by 1.63% at $114.17 on the last check Tuesday.

