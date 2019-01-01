ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Gas Holdings
(OTCPK:CGHLY)
37.078
00
At close: May 26
35.93
-1.1480[-3.10%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.81 - 96.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 217.6M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 3.8K
Mkt Cap8.1B
P/E6.55
50d Avg. Price31.68
Div / Yield1.77/4.76%
Payout Ratio30.92
EPS-
Total Float-

China Gas Holdings (OTC:CGHLY), Dividends

China Gas Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Gas Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.77%

Annual Dividend

$1.7206

Last Dividend

Aug 27, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Gas Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Gas Holdings (CGHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Gas Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.86 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own China Gas Holdings (CGHLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Gas Holdings (CGHLY). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.86

Q
How much per share is the next China Gas Holdings (CGHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Gas Holdings (CGHLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.86 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHLY)?
A

China Gas Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Gas Holdings (CGHLY) was $0.86 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.