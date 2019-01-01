QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.97/3.10%
52 Wk
58.75 - 78.58
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
25.83
Open
-
P/E
9.27
EPS
2.42
Shares
16M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian broadband services activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American broadband services activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 12 states.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cogeco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cogeco (CGECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cogeco (OTCPK: CGECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cogeco's (CGECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cogeco.

Q

What is the target price for Cogeco (CGECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cogeco

Q

Current Stock Price for Cogeco (CGECF)?

A

The stock price for Cogeco (OTCPK: CGECF) is $63.55 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:16:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cogeco (CGECF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 20, 2015.

Q

When is Cogeco (OTCPK:CGECF) reporting earnings?

A

Cogeco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cogeco (CGECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cogeco.

Q

What sector and industry does Cogeco (CGECF) operate in?

A

Cogeco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.