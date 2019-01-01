|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cogeco (OTCPK: CGECF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cogeco.
There is no analysis for Cogeco
The stock price for Cogeco (OTCPK: CGECF) is $63.55 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:16:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 20, 2015.
Cogeco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cogeco.
Cogeco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.