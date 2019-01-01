ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cogeco
(OTCPK:CGECF)
58.00
00
At close: May 18
76.2067
18.2067[31.39%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low53.91 - 78.58
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.2K
Mkt Cap918.4M
P/E8.33
50d Avg. Price60.41
Div / Yield1.92/3.31%
Payout Ratio26.2
EPS2.3
Total Float-

Cogeco (OTC:CGECF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cogeco reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$748.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cogeco using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cogeco Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cogeco (OTCPK:CGECF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cogeco

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cogeco (OTCPK:CGECF)?
A

There are no earnings for Cogeco

Q
What were Cogeco’s (OTCPK:CGECF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cogeco

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.