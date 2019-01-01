ñol

The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
(NASDAQ:CGABL)
20.15
0.80[4.13%]
At close: May 27
18.64
-1.5100[-7.49%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT

The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL), Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061.

Q
What date did I need to own The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061.

Q
How much per share is the next The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061.

Q
What is the dividend yield for The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Carlyle Group Inc. - 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061.

