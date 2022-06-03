ñol

Calfrac Well Services Names Pat Powell As CEO

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read

Calfrac Well Services Ltd CFW CFWFF has appointed Pat Powell as its Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Powell was elected as a director of Calfrac on May 3, 2022.

Powell takes over from George Armoyan, who served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since December 17, 2021.

George Armoyan will continue as an active director of the company.

Powell has over 40 years of operational and executive experience in the Canadian oilfield service industry.

Price Action: CFW shares are trading lower by 1.44% at C$4.78 on TSX and CFWFF higher by 0.78% at $3.86 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company

