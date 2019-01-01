China Foods Hldgs (OTC:CFOO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$68.8K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of China Foods Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
China Foods Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is China Foods Hldgs (OTCPK:CFOO) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for China Foods Hldgs
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Foods Hldgs (OTCPK:CFOO)?
There are no earnings for China Foods Hldgs
What were China Foods Hldgs’s (OTCPK:CFOO) revenues?
There are no earnings for China Foods Hldgs
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.