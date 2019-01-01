QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1
Mkt Cap
17.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
72.1M
Outstanding
Cloud DX Inc is a digital and virtual healthcare platform. It is used by private hospitals, public hospitals, and health care organizations across North America to provide patient remote monitoring, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. The platform helps to reduce the need for hospitalization and managing the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cloud DX (CDXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cloud DX (OTCQB: CDXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cloud DX's (CDXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cloud DX.

Q

What is the target price for Cloud DX (CDXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cloud DX

Q

Current Stock Price for Cloud DX (CDXFF)?

A

The stock price for Cloud DX (OTCQB: CDXFF) is $0.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:54:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cloud DX (CDXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cloud DX.

Q

When is Cloud DX (OTCQB:CDXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cloud DX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cloud DX (CDXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cloud DX.

Q

What sector and industry does Cloud DX (CDXFF) operate in?

A

Cloud DX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.