QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/329.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
49.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
166.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cardiff Lexington Corp is a small-cap Holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates in two segments: Affordable Housing and Tax Resolution Services. The Affordable Housing segment leases and sells mobile homes as an option for a homeowner wishing to avoid large down payments, expensive maintenance costs, large monthly mortgage payments, and high property taxes and insurance. The Tax segment provides tax resolution services to individuals and companies that have federal and state tax liabilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cardiff Lexington Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardiff Lexington (CDIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardiff Lexington (OTCEM: CDIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardiff Lexington's (CDIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardiff Lexington.

Q

What is the target price for Cardiff Lexington (CDIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardiff Lexington

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardiff Lexington (CDIX)?

A

The stock price for Cardiff Lexington (OTCEM: CDIX) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:18:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardiff Lexington (CDIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardiff Lexington.

Q

When is Cardiff Lexington (OTCEM:CDIX) reporting earnings?

A

Cardiff Lexington does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardiff Lexington (CDIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardiff Lexington.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardiff Lexington (CDIX) operate in?

A

Cardiff Lexington is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.