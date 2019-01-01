Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting CCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Clear Channel Outdoor maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Clear Channel Outdoor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Clear Channel Outdoor was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.75 to $2.50. The current price Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) is trading at is $1.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
