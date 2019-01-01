QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
CMC Materials Inc is a supplier of polishing slurries and polishing pads used in the manufacturing of advanced integrated circuit devices within the semiconductor industry. The company's products assist in the production of advanced IC devices, by helping customers produce smaller, faster, and more complex IC devices with fewer defects. CMC's products are predominately geared towards the process of flattening layers of materials that are deposited upon silicon wafers in the production of ICs. Slightly less than half of the company's revenue is derived from foundry customers that provide contract manufacturing services for producers of logic devices.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7702.060 0.2900
REV316.620M317.046M426.000K

CMC Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMC Materials (CCMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMC Materials's (CCMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CMC Materials (CCMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) was reported by Mizuho on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 197.00 expecting CCMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.26% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CMC Materials (CCMP)?

A

The stock price for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) is $183.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMC Materials (CCMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) reporting earnings?

A

CMC Materials’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is CMC Materials (CCMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMC Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does CMC Materials (CCMP) operate in?

A

CMC Materials is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.