CMC Materials Inc is a supplier of polishing slurries and polishing pads used in the manufacturing of advanced integrated circuit devices within the semiconductor industry. The company's products assist in the production of advanced IC devices, by helping customers produce smaller, faster, and more complex IC devices with fewer defects. CMC's products are predominately geared towards the process of flattening layers of materials that are deposited upon silicon wafers in the production of ICs. Slightly less than half of the company's revenue is derived from foundry customers that provide contract manufacturing services for producers of logic devices.