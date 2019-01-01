|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.770
|2.060
|0.2900
|REV
|316.620M
|317.046M
|426.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CMC Materials’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) was reported by Mizuho on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 197.00 expecting CCMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.26% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) is $183.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.
CMC Materials’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CMC Materials.
CMC Materials is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.