China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd is an asset management firm with operations in mainland China and Hong Kong. Its parent company was founded with approval from the State Council, with the intent of instituting reforms of state-owned banks. Its principal business segments include primarily Distressed asset management and, secondarily, Financial services. The company has a wide presence throughout the Chinese provinces and operates a few Tier 1 entities. Most of its income is derived from the distressed asset management business segment that comprise debt asset management conducted with respect to distressed assets, DES Assets management, other distressed asset management, and entrusted operation businesses.