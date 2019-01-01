QQQ
China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd is an asset management firm with operations in mainland China and Hong Kong. Its parent company was founded with approval from the State Council, with the intent of instituting reforms of state-owned banks. Its principal business segments include primarily Distressed asset management and, secondarily, Financial services. The company has a wide presence throughout the Chinese provinces and operates a few Tier 1 entities. Most of its income is derived from the distressed asset management business segment that comprise debt asset management conducted with respect to distressed assets, DES Assets management, other distressed asset management, and entrusted operation businesses.

China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (CCGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (OTCPK: CCGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co's (CCGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co.

Q

What is the target price for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (CCGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co

Q

Current Stock Price for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (CCGDF)?

A

The stock price for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (OTCPK: CCGDF) is $0.1591 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 18:08:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (CCGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co.

Q

When is China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (OTCPK:CCGDF) reporting earnings?

A

China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (CCGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co (CCGDF) operate in?

A

China Cinda Asset Mgmt Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.