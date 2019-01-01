Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$17.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.6M
Earnings History
Auxly Cannabis Group Questions & Answers
When is Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) reporting earnings?
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Auxly Cannabis Group’s (OTCQX:CBWTF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
