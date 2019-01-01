QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
3.65/5.04%
52 Wk
52.12 - 82.54
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
25.9
Open
-
P/E
5.12
EPS
8.14
Shares
170.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
China National Building Material Co Ltd a state-owned building material holding company. Its reportable segments are Cement segment which includes production and sale of cement, Concrete segment includes Production and sale of concrete, New Materials segment comprises of Production and sale of glass fiber, composite and lightweight building materials, and Engineering Services includes Provision of engineering services to glass and cement manufacturers and equipment procurement, and others segment comprises Merchandise trading business and others. The company operates in China, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Americas, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from china.

CNBM Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNBM Co (CBUMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNBM Co (OTCPK: CBUMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CNBM Co's (CBUMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNBM Co.

Q

What is the target price for CNBM Co (CBUMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNBM Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CNBM Co (CBUMY)?

A

The stock price for CNBM Co (OTCPK: CBUMY) is $72.4 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:52:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNBM Co (CBUMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNBM Co.

Q

When is CNBM Co (OTCPK:CBUMY) reporting earnings?

A

CNBM Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNBM Co (CBUMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNBM Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CNBM Co (CBUMY) operate in?

A

CNBM Co is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.