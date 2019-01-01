QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.64 - 1.51
Mkt Cap
164.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
173.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 2, 2021, 2:45PM
Gratomic Inc is an advanced materials company. It is focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains.

Analyst Ratings

Gratomic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gratomic (CBULF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gratomic (OTCQX: CBULF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gratomic's (CBULF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gratomic.

Q

What is the target price for Gratomic (CBULF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gratomic

Q

Current Stock Price for Gratomic (CBULF)?

A

The stock price for Gratomic (OTCQX: CBULF) is $0.945 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gratomic (CBULF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gratomic.

Q

When is Gratomic (OTCQX:CBULF) reporting earnings?

A

Gratomic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gratomic (CBULF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gratomic.

Q

What sector and industry does Gratomic (CBULF) operate in?

A

Gratomic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.