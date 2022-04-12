QQQ
Gratomic Agrees To Acquire 100% Interest In 3 Mining Licences In Brazil

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2022 3:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Gratomic Inc. GRAT(OTC: CBULF) has agreed with 3 S Ltda and Beko Investments Ltd to acquire 100% of the rights and interests in and to the properties known as the Jacobina Prospect and the Igrapiuna Prospect located in the State of Bahia, Brazil.
  • The Property is adjacent to Gratomic's Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State.
  • Gratomic will make a one-time cash payment of $100 thousand and issue 1.77 million common shares.
  • Price Action: CBULF traded higher by 6.98% at $0.60 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

