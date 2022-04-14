 Skip to main content

Gratomic Retains Services Of Zimtu Captial
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 3:56pm   Comments
Gratomic Retains Services Of Zimtu Captial
  • Gratomic Inc. (TSXV: GRAT) (OTC: CBULFsigned an agreement with Zimtu Captial Corp (TSXV: ZC), under which Zimtu will provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program for the duration of the contract.
  • Zimtu will be paid C$200 thousand for a 12-month term or C$16,666.67 per month.
  • ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings, and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company.
  • Price Action: ZC shares are trading higher by 4% at C$0.26 and GRAT higher by 1.32% at C$0.77 on TSXV, while CBULF is lower by 1.89% at $0.60 on the last check Thursday.

