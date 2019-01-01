QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CB Scientific Inc through its U.S and international subsidiaries provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Analyst Ratings

CB Scientific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CB Scientific (CBSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CB Scientific (OTCPK: CBSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CB Scientific's (CBSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CB Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for CB Scientific (CBSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CB Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for CB Scientific (CBSC)?

A

The stock price for CB Scientific (OTCPK: CBSC) is $0.32005 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:04:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CB Scientific (CBSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CB Scientific.

Q

When is CB Scientific (OTCPK:CBSC) reporting earnings?

A

CB Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CB Scientific (CBSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CB Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does CB Scientific (CBSC) operate in?

A

CB Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.