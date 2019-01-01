|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CB Scientific (OTCPK: CBSC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CB Scientific.
There is no analysis for CB Scientific
The stock price for CB Scientific (OTCPK: CBSC) is $0.32005 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:04:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CB Scientific.
CB Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CB Scientific.
CB Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.