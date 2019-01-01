QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Consumers Bancorp Inc is engaged in the financial services sector. It is a bank holding company for Consumers National Bank and performs commercial and retail banking tasks. Its business involves attracting deposits from businesses and individual customers and using such deposits to originate a commercial, mortgage and consumer loans in the United States market. The company's business banking division provides checking, including business entree checking, business savings, loans and cash management services. Its personal banking services include checking, mortgage loans, loans and credit and savings, CDS and IRAS.

Consumers Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consumers Bancorp (OTCQX: CBKM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Consumers Bancorp's (CBKM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consumers Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consumers Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Consumers Bancorp (CBKM)?

A

The stock price for Consumers Bancorp (OTCQX: CBKM) is $24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:18:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2015.

Q

When is Consumers Bancorp (OTCQX:CBKM) reporting earnings?

A

Consumers Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consumers Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) operate in?

A

Consumers Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.