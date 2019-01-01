|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Consumers Bancorp (OTCQX: CBKM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Consumers Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Consumers Bancorp
The stock price for Consumers Bancorp (OTCQX: CBKM) is $24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:18:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2015.
Consumers Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Consumers Bancorp.
Consumers Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.