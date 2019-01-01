Consumers Bancorp Inc is engaged in the financial services sector. It is a bank holding company for Consumers National Bank and performs commercial and retail banking tasks. Its business involves attracting deposits from businesses and individual customers and using such deposits to originate a commercial, mortgage and consumer loans in the United States market. The company's business banking division provides checking, including business entree checking, business savings, loans and cash management services. Its personal banking services include checking, mortgage loans, loans and credit and savings, CDS and IRAS.