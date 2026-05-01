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Barrel of oil. Rusty dangerous barrel with fuel or crude oil on isolated background
May 1, 2026 3:39 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Down 3%; Chevron Posts Mixed Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.09% to 49,608.95 while the NASDAQ surged 1.06% to 25,157.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 7,245.21.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) reported mixed first-quarter results on Friday.

The company posted earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $3.5 billion a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $1.41 beat the $0.95 estimate, while revenue of $48.61 billion missed the $52.08 billion estimate.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $101.93 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,630.60.

Silver traded up 3.1% to $76.300 on Friday, while copper fell 0.3% to $5.9655.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.04%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.38%.

Economics

  • The ISM manufacturing PMI came in unchanged at 52.7 in April, down from market expectations of 53.0.
  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 54.5 in April versus a preliminary reading of 54.0.

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