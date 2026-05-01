Nasdaq Jumps Over 1%; Exxon Mobil Posts Upbeat Revenue

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.05% to 49,676.38 while the NASDAQ surged 1.13% to 25,173.84. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.58% to 7,251.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $4.9 billion, or $1.16 per share, while earnings excluding identified items and estimated timing effects were $8.8 billion, or $2.09 per share.

The company beat expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.16 exceeding the $1.15 estimate. Total revenues and other income rose to $85.14 billion from $83.13 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $82.18 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 3.5% to $101.38 while gold traded up 0.3% at $4,641.90.

Silver traded up 3.4% to $76.535 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.9820.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.04%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.38%.

Economics

The ISM manufacturing PMI came in unchanged at 52.7 in April, down from market expectations of 53.0.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 54.5 in April versus a preliminary reading of 54.0.

Photo via Shutterstock