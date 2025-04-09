EXCLUSIVE: Capstone Eyes $100 Million Goal With Southeast Expansion, Targets 1,500 Acquisition Opportunities

On Wednesday, Capstone Holding Corp CAPS announced that it is pursuing opportunities in the Southeast U.S., a region with over 1,500 acquisition candidates.

In today’s uncertain economic climate, marked by persistent inflation, high interest rates, and shifting policy, Capstone noted a unique window to accelerate growth through strategic M&A.

CEO Matt Lipman stated that navigating this environment requires scale, infrastructure, and operational discipline, which its Instone platform offers.

Lipman highlighted the company’s focus on acquiring building product distribution companies in the Southeast, where its team is already on the ground and actively engaged in discussions.

Companies interested in exploring a partnership can contact Matt Lipman to schedule a confidential meeting.

Price Action: CAPS stock traded lower by 6.72% to $2.35 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

