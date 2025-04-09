April 9, 2025 8:30 AM 1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Capstone Eyes $100 Million Goal With Southeast Expansion, Targets 1,500 Acquisition Opportunities

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Wednesday, Capstone Holding Corp CAPS announced that it is pursuing opportunities in the Southeast U.S., a region with over 1,500 acquisition candidates.

In today’s uncertain economic climate, marked by persistent inflation, high interest rates, and shifting policy, Capstone noted a unique window to accelerate growth through strategic M&A.

CEO Matt Lipman stated that navigating this environment requires scale, infrastructure, and operational discipline, which its Instone platform offers.

Also Read: Capstone Reports 8% Revenue Growth, Eyes $100M Goal With New Acquisitions in 2025

Lipman highlighted the company’s focus on acquiring building product distribution companies in the Southeast, where its team is already on the ground and actively engaged in discussions.

Companies interested in exploring a partnership can contact Matt Lipman to schedule a confidential meeting.

Price Action: CAPS stock traded lower by 6.72% to $2.35 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

Read Next:

CAPS Logo
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$2.35-7.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which companies in Southeast U.S. will attract Capstone?
How will Capstone's acquisitions reshape the industry?
What impact will inflation have on Capstone’s growth?
Which building product distributors are ripe for acquisition?
How could CAPS stock respond to M&A activity?
What role will Instone platform play in acquisitions?
Are there investment opportunities in logistics firms?
How might high interest rates affect Capstone's strategy?
Which regional competitors could be impacted by Capstone?
What are the risks and rewards of investing in CAPS?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesMarket-Moving ExclusivesExclusivesBriefsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved