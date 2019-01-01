QQQ
China Aoyuan Group Limited (Aoyuan) is a Guangzhou-based property developer focused on the Greater Bay Area, or GBA, and diversified to a nationwide presence across China. Of note, aside from core exposure in Tier-1 and -2 cities, Aoyuan possesses significant exposure to Tier-3 and -4 China cities and is active in M&A for landbank. Aoyuan also expanded into overseas markets including Australia and Canada. Further to geographical diversification in its core property development business, Aoyuan also diversified to other business segments including e-commerce and insurance. The company spun off property management arm Aoyuan Healthy Life as a separate listing (54.6% stake) in Hong Kong in March 2019. Guo Zi Wen (founder) and Guo Zi Ning have majority control of Aoyuan.

China Aoyuan Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Aoyuan Gr (CAOYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Aoyuan Gr (OTCPK: CAOYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Aoyuan Gr's (CAOYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Aoyuan Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Aoyuan Gr (CAOYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Aoyuan Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Aoyuan Gr (CAOYF)?

A

The stock price for China Aoyuan Gr (OTCPK: CAOYF) is $0.20675 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:37:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Aoyuan Gr (CAOYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Aoyuan Gr.

Q

When is China Aoyuan Gr (OTCPK:CAOYF) reporting earnings?

A

China Aoyuan Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Aoyuan Gr (CAOYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Aoyuan Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Aoyuan Gr (CAOYF) operate in?

A

China Aoyuan Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.