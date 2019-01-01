China Aoyuan Group Limited (Aoyuan) is a Guangzhou-based property developer focused on the Greater Bay Area, or GBA, and diversified to a nationwide presence across China. Of note, aside from core exposure in Tier-1 and -2 cities, Aoyuan possesses significant exposure to Tier-3 and -4 China cities and is active in M&A for landbank. Aoyuan also expanded into overseas markets including Australia and Canada. Further to geographical diversification in its core property development business, Aoyuan also diversified to other business segments including e-commerce and insurance. The company spun off property management arm Aoyuan Healthy Life as a separate listing (54.6% stake) in Hong Kong in March 2019. Guo Zi Wen (founder) and Guo Zi Ning have majority control of Aoyuan.