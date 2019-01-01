ñol

China Aoyuan Gr
(OTCPK:CAOYF)
0.2067
00
At close: Jan 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.21 - 0.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap613.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

China Aoyuan Gr (OTC:CAOYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Aoyuan Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Aoyuan Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Aoyuan Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Aoyuan Gr (OTCPK:CAOYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Aoyuan Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Aoyuan Gr (OTCPK:CAOYF)?
A

There are no earnings for China Aoyuan Gr

Q
What were China Aoyuan Gr’s (OTCPK:CAOYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Aoyuan Gr

