There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
CAM Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CAM Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CAM Group (CAMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CAM Group (OTCPK: CAMG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CAM Group's (CAMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CAM Group.

Q

What is the target price for CAM Group (CAMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CAM Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CAM Group (CAMG)?

A

The stock price for CAM Group (OTCPK: CAMG) is $0.6799 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:58:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CAM Group (CAMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CAM Group.

Q

When is CAM Group (OTCPK:CAMG) reporting earnings?

A

CAM Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CAM Group (CAMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CAM Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CAM Group (CAMG) operate in?

A

CAM Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.