Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass. Boyd Group is one of the largest retailers of auto glass in the United States and provides repair services to its customers both at its numerous workshop facilities and on the side of the road. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its activities in the United States. Nearly all of Boyd Group's revenue is contributed by a concentrated group of large insurance companies that insure its customers' automobiles.