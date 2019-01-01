QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.46/0.36%
52 Wk
126.73 - 214.43
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
26.6
Open
-
P/E
75.68
EPS
0.02
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass. Boyd Group is one of the largest retailers of auto glass in the United States and provides repair services to its customers both at its numerous workshop facilities and on the side of the road. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its activities in the United States. Nearly all of Boyd Group's revenue is contributed by a concentrated group of large insurance companies that insure its customers' automobiles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boyd Group Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCPK: BYDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boyd Group Services's (BYDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boyd Group Services.

Q

What is the target price for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boyd Group Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)?

A

The stock price for Boyd Group Services (OTCPK: BYDGF) is $127.0559 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:27:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boyd Group Services.

Q

When is Boyd Group Services (OTCPK:BYDGF) reporting earnings?

A

Boyd Group Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boyd Group Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) operate in?

A

Boyd Group Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.