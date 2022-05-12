QQQ
What's Going On With Boyd Group Services Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 3:19 PM | 1 min read
  • Boyd Group Services Inc BYD BYDGF price target has been lowered to C$165 from C$188 by BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers. The analyst has a Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Lamers mentions that the Q1 Adjusted EBITDA margin was nearly the lowest, related to a range of industry-wide labor and parts supply challenges.
  • He believes there could be a significant upside to the stock if technician capacity improves and margins gradually return to historical levels.
  • Lamers states that Boyd has a compelling consolidation strategy for the fragmented North American collision repair industry long-term.
  • However, the analyst sees industry challenges, including tight labor and parts markets creating uncertainty around the operating margin outlook.
  • Price Action: BYD shares are trading lower by 3.01% at C$131.00 on TSX, and BYDGF is lower by 2.58% at $101.91 on the last check Thursday.

